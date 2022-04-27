After the release of the trailer, fans have been comparing Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Akshay Kumar in the previous film. Here's Kartik's reaction to that.

Kartik Aaryan is presently promoting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, his forthcoming film. The film's trailer was released on Tuesday. Kartik talked out about people comparing him to actor Akshay Kumar, who played the protagonist in the first instalment, which was released in 2007. Kartik's role appears to be similar to Akshay's in the trailer and teaser, fueling similarities.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist tasked with investigating the truth about a haunted ancestral palace. Kartik plays a character that is identical to Akshay's in the sequel, directed by Anees Bazmee.

When asked if he felt pressured to lead the sequel because of Akshay Kumar's performance in the original, Kartik responded he didn't want to make that comparison. He said, “I never wanted to draw this comparison. People shouldn't do it. I loved Akshay in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. I have grown up watching him, we all have grown up watching him. It's better if you don't compare us."

Kartik further added, “We have taken that world of the previous film, but everything else is new, of our own. I hope people will love it in its own new dynamic world that we have created with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Comparisons will be there, but I hope people remember this film for its own.”

Kiara Advani and Tabu will also appear in the film. Rajpal Yadav, who played Chhota Pandit in the previous film, will reprise his role. The film is all set to release on 20th May 2022.

