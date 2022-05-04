Kartik Aaryan's title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has the country gripped, star shows gratitude on social media

The latest released title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently being played on loop all over the nation. Every single person in the country is shaking their legs to Kartik's moves. While the heartthrob's title track is a go-to hymn for the weekend, its kickass beat drops are a stereo to Indian hearts. Kartik, whose dapper looks and swagger moves took the internet by storm, had the stadiums overflowing when he went to Delhi, as part of his 4 city tour for the launch of this superhit title track!

The star took to his social media and shared a video thanking his fans for all the love and adoration they have given to his roster number. In the video, the star can be seen receiving an overwhelming response from the fans and buffs. A large number of fans surrounded Kartik Aaryan around the stage, showcasing all the appreciation they have in their hearts. With immense gratitude in his heart, Kartik captioned his latest upload as:

"#BhoolBhulaiyaa2TitleTrack Grips The Country 🔥🙏🏻

#Gratitude ❤️"

Meanwhile, netizens are eagerly waiting to see more of the Dhamaka star in his most awaited film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His character Rooh Baba has taken over the internet and has charmed his way into the hearts of his huge fandom.

With Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 releasing on May 20th, Kartik will next be seen in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

