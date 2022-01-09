'The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead starcast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu,' the statement reads.

Amid reports claiming that Bollywood actor Vidya Balan will be joining the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers have issued a statement. "The recent rumours of Vidya Balan being part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are untrue. The lead starcast of the film includes Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani & Tabu," the statement reads.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the film is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 March.

Recently, Kartik posted BTS pictures and motion posters to give fans a sneak peek of the film with his co-stars Tabu and Kiara.

Kiara too shared Kartik's image in her story as she wrote, "Hahahaha why have you revealed my look from the film." On another occasion, actor Kartik Aaryan updated fans about shooting one of the most challenging sequences for his upcoming film. He shared a monochrome picture of the film's clapboard on Instagram and revealed that it was the climax scene for the film. Alongside the image, he wrote: "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences I have shot for gets done !! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax. Whole week everyones been at it and great team effort!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)



Apart from this, the actor will be seen in multiple big-ticket films like Freddy, Captain India, Shehzada and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.