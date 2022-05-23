Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has also become the biggest success for Kartik Aaryan till date in terms of opening weekend collections.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has broken the dry spell for Hindi films at the box office. The horror-comedy, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles has managed to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted Rs 55 crore in three days. The horror comedy managed to up its collections from Rs 14 crore on Friday to Rs 23.5 crore on Sunday. Adarsh called it a “massive achievement.”

Check out Adarsh’s tweet here:

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 infuses oxygen in the lungs of an ailing industry... A ₹ 55 cr+ *weekend* at a time when *most* #Hindi films are ending up below ₹ 20 cr *lifetime* is a MASSIVE ACHIEVEMENT... Fri 14.11 cr, Sat 18.34 cr, Sun 23.51 cr. Total: ₹ 55.96 cr. #India biz. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LlIcwH0tUh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 23, 2022

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also marks the biggest opening weekend collection for Kartik Aryan. It is the first movie of the actor to cross the Rs 50-crore mark in three days.

On Sunday, Aaryan shared a post on Instagram where he is seen holding a housefull board outside Mumbai’s Gaiety cinemas. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor said that he was unable to get tickets for his movie.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revolves around the story of Ruhan (Aaryan) who becomes caught up in the old secrets that haunt the ancestral home of Reet (Kiara Advani). What follows is a rollercoaster ride of ghosts, comedy and witty one-liners.

The Anees Bazmee directorial is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal, Shiney Ahuja and Ameesha Patel in pivotal roles.

Barring some films like Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, the Hindi film industry is going through a lean patch, with several highly anticipated movies like Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 underperforming at the box-office.

As for Aaryan, the film marks another hit for him after Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. The actor has a slew of releases lined up including Freddy and Shehzada.