Bholaa: Second teaser of Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer gets more intense and intriguing

After unveiling the first teaser of the action-thriller film, Bholaa back in November, makers have now released the second teaser today. Notably, Ajay and the entire team have been keeping the audience intrigued by releasing several character posters from the film at regular intervals. The film is an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster, Kaithi.

Speaking about the new poster, it yet again gives a glimpse into the dark world as Bholaa stands with a trident in his hand to defeat the odds.

The announcement had already left the actor’s fans all excited and thrilled as they eagerly waited for the second teaser. Many also took to the comment section and shared their excitement. Along with congratulatory messages and wishes from fans, heart and fire emojis flooded the comment section.

Earlier in November, the first teaser of the film gave an insight into the film’s story. While the clip began with a woman looking for a girl named Jyoti in an orphanage, it is followed by the girl’s appearance who was seen counting the names of people who constitute a family. The teaser then transitions to show a prison where Ajay can be seen reading the ‘Bhagavad Gita’, only to be told that it is time for her to step out of the jail. The teaser was super-thrilling and left the audience wanting more.

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, “Kaun hai woh… jisko pata hai, woh khud laapata hai.”

About the film

An official remake of the 2019 Tamil blockbuster film Kaithi whose story revolves around an ex-convict who is set to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from jail. The film revolves around how he gets stuck between the police and the drug mafia and finally manages to meet his daughter.

The film also features actors Tabu and Amala Paul in prominent roles. It is noteworthy that Bholaa will be also Ajay’s fourth venture as a director after he directed films like U, Me Aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022).

Bholaa will be released in theatres across India on 30 March 2023.

