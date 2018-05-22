Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai lost her life in a tragic road accident. In what appears to be an unfortunate case of hit and run, the actress passed away on the spot when the motorbike she was riding was hit by a car, as reported by the Times of India.

According to The Indian Express, the incident is said to have taken place in Chhintauni village in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh on 18 May. She was reportedly on her way to a shoot at a nearby site, and was travelling with her associate Sanjiv Mishra, when a car collided with their motorcycle. While she did not survive the fatal accident, Mishra has reportedly sustained injuries. However, the nature of his injuries have not been revealed yet. The driver did not stop and escaped the scene of the accident.

Superintendent of Police SP Ganguly confirmed the news to The Indian Express, “Manisha Rai, a Bhojpuri film, actor died on the spot. She was on her way to a nearby shooting site with her associate Sanjiv Mishra on the motorcycle". The police are on the look out for the driver of the car.

The 45-year-old actress was best known for her role in Ujjwal Pandey’s short film Kohbar.