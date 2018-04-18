Bhavesh Joshi Superhero first look: Harshvardhan Kapoor plays a Gujratai masked vigilante in Vikramaditya Motwane's next

The first look poster of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has finally been revealed.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane (known for directing Udaan, Lootera and Trapped). It stars Harshvardhan Kapoor, who was last seen in his debut film Mirzya. The highly anticipated upcoming film has been produced by Eros International and Phantom Pictures.

Bhavesh Joshi is a vigilante drama and has been creating the right noise ever since its announcement. According to Motwane, “The story explores love, friendship, anger and heroism and its relevance in today's times. It's been with me for a very long time and I'm delighted at the way it's turned out. The action sequences are awesome and I can't wait for the audience to see it." The film is said to be the story of a young man’s quest for revenge and the discovery that he is destined for much bigger things.

It is co-written by Motwane, Anurag Kashyap and Abhay Koranne. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has music by Amit Trivedi and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, both of whom have worked with Motwane on his earlier films, Lootera and Udaan.

The film is set to release on 25 May.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2018 12:19 PM