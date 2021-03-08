Bhaskar Menon, legendary record label executive, passes away in Beverly Hills at 86

In a career spanning over three decades, Menon worked with several industry heavyweights at the Los Angeles-based Capitol Records where he was the CEO before becoming the founding chairman of EMI Music Worldwide in 1978.

Kerala-born music executive Bhaskar Menon passed away at his Beverly Hills home in California on 4 March. He was 86.

In a career spanning over three decades, Menon worked with several industry heavyweights at the Los Angeles-based Capitol Records where he was the CEO before becoming the founding chairman of EMI Music Worldwide in 1978. He is credited for establishing Pink Floyd in the US as he steered Capitol Records during what can be called the label's most successful era.

Additionally, his 34-year term at EMI saw him work with some of the greatest musicians of all time, including David Bowie, The Beatles, Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, and Queen.

“Determined to achieve excellence, Bhaskar Menon built EMI into a music powerhouse and one of our most iconic, global institutions. Music and the world have lost a special one. Our hearts go out to his loved ones,” Universal Music Group chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge said in a statement.

Born Vijaya Bhaskar Menon in Thiruvananthapuram, the music legend attended The Doon School and went to Oxford University for a Master's degree. He is survived by his wife Sumitra, their two sons, and his sister Vasantha.