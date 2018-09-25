Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa hospitalised due to dengue; comedienne says she's recovering

Comedian Bharti Singh and her writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are down with dengue and were hospitalised on 23 September. The couple is currently under going treatment at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

According to Indian Express, they had been shooting for Singh's chat show Bharti Ka Show – Aana Hi Padega and had been down with fever for a few days. Following screening tests, they were diagnosed with dengue.

Singh took to social media, thanking fans for their concern, adding that she was on her way to recovery and will soon be discharged from the hospital. She also advised her fans to take necessary preventive measures.

Your love, wishes and prayers are helping me recover. Thank you so much guys for always supporting. ❤

Love you loads guys

Bouncing back in action soon and definitely will be doing a live session with you guys! ❤️#BhartiisBack #liveSession #comingsoon #healthyish pic.twitter.com/BCuedNuycD — Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) September 25, 2018

The couple were recently in the news as they were introduced by the Bigg Boss makers as the first celebrity pair during the reality show's launch in Goa. However, Indian Express had found that their presence at the launch was only a publicity gimmick.

Singh and Limbachiyaa tied the knot in December 2017 after dating for a long period. Their wedding was attended by many well-known Indian television personalities.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2018 18:47 PM