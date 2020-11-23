Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiya granted bail by Mumbai court following arrest in drugs case

The Mumbai court granted bail to Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiya after submitting a bond of ₹15,000 each.

Comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiya were granted bail by a Special NDPS court in Mumbai, according to Asian News International. The couple was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after cannabis was recovered from their residence.

"Both of them have been granted bail by special (Narcotics) court on furnishing a bail bond of ₹ 15,000 each. No reply was filed by the NCB yet. A notice was issued to them on Sunday itself," their lawyer advocate Ayaz Khan told ANI.

On 22 November, the court had sent the couple in judicial custody till 4 December. Singh and Limbachiya were booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

The couple filed bail pleas soon after. In their bail pleas, Singh and Limbachiya sought to be released saying they do not have any criminal antecedents and hence there is no question of them absconding.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB on Saturday conducted search at Singh's office and residence as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in the entertainment industry.

The NCB has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under various sections of the Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and a few other accused were granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October. Showik's bail plea was rejected by the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies)