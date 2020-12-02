Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa's bail cancellation sought by NCB

In November, the magistrates court had granted bail to Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaaon a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has approached a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) court and sought the cancellation of comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple was arrested after the seizure of drugs from their house in Mumbai.

The agency has also asked to be allowed custodial interrogation by setting aside a lower court's order, according to Mirror. The court has issued a notice to the couple on Tuesday stating that the case’s hearing will most probably be heard next week.

In November, the magistrate's court had granted bail to the couple on a bond of Rs 15,000 each.

Singh was arrested on Saturday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while her husband was taken into custody following the seizure of ganja (cannabis) from their house in suburban Andheri.

Soon after, they were produced before the magistrate's court which remanded them in judicial custody till 4 December. The couple then filed bail pleas through their advocate Ayaz Khan which were then posted for hearing.

The NCB recovered 86.5 gm cannabis during the search at the couple's residence and office. This is considered as 'small quantity' under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)