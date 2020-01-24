You are here:

Bharti Airtel chief regulatory officer Ravi Gandhi quits after 12 years; may join non-telecom firm

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel Chief Regulatory Officer Ravi Gandhi has resigned to pursue a career outside the company, according to industry sources.

The development comes at a time when Bharti Airtel is embroiled in a legal battle in adjusted gross revenue case and several other cases pending in various courts that can have financial implications on the telecom company.

Bharti Airtel owes up to nearly Rs 35,586 crore in AGR dues to the government. Of this, Rs 21,682 crore is license fee and another Rs 13,904.01 crore is spectrum usage charges dues

"Ravi Gandhi has resigned from Bharti Airtel and will continue to work with the company till March. He has expressed interest to pursue a career outside the company," a person privy to the development said.

When contacted, a Bharti Airtel spokesperson confirmed the development.

Gandhi in his around 12-year stint in the firm has represented Bharti Airtel in several important cases which includes interconnection usage charges, various mergers and acquisitions, increasing foreign direct investment limit in the company to 100 percent, etc.

According to another source, Gandhi is likely to join a non-telecom company.

