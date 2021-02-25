Bharath, Janani roped in for Vejayaraj's directorial debut Munnarivaan

Touted as a psychological thriller, Munnarivaan was formally launched on Wednesday, 24 February.

Tamil star Bharath, who is juggling many projects, has signed a new film. Titled Munnarivaan, the film is a psychological thriller for which Bharath has teamed up with Janani for the very first time.

Directed by debutant Vejayaraj, Munnarivaan was formally launched on Wednesday (24 February) and revolves around the lead character with extrasensory perception (foreseeing ability) and how he tries his level best to stop certain events from happening.

Bharath has been roped in to play the character of a hotel management graduate while Janani is playing a doctor. Her character will support Bharath's character in his mission.

As per New Indian Express, the upcoming film will be shot in and around Chennai in two schedules. While Azhar (Kalaka Povadhu fams) and Mirchi Senthil have been roped in to play Bharath's friends, Chinni Jayanth will be seen playing the role of the lead actor's father.

Apart from them, Munnarivaan also features Karu Palaniappan and Singampuri as investigative officer and his assistant respectively.

Dhanaran is the music director of Munnarivaan while N Om and IJ Alen will look after the cinematography and editing, respectively. The film goes on floors from Thursday (25 February), reports Times Of India.



Last seen in the cop thriller Kalidas, Bharath also has the romantic entertainer Yaakkai Thiri in his kitty. He is also a part of the Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Paatni in lead roles.