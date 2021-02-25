Bharath, Janani roped in for Vejayaraj's directorial debut Munnarivaan
Touted as a psychological thriller, Munnarivaan was formally launched on Wednesday, 24 February.
Tamil star Bharath, who is juggling many projects, has signed a new film. Titled Munnarivaan, the film is a psychological thriller for which Bharath has teamed up with Janani for the very first time.
Directed by debutant Vejayaraj, Munnarivaan was formally launched on Wednesday (24 February) and revolves around the lead character with extrasensory perception (foreseeing ability) and how he tries his level best to stop certain events from happening.
New team new beginnings! 😊🙌🏻 Need All you support and best wishes ! #Munnarivaan @bharathhere @LIBRAProduc @FirstManFilms #VijayRaj pic.twitter.com/He2qxrHN8Y
— Janani (@jan_iyer) February 24, 2021
And on to my next tamil titled #munarivaan produced by @LIBRAProduc directed by #vijayaraj .Need all your love and support!! #newbeginings @jan_iyer @mirchisenthil pic.twitter.com/KSNjyyd8N7 — bharath niwas (@bharathhere) February 24, 2021
Bharath has been roped in to play the character of a hotel management graduate while Janani is playing a doctor. Her character will support Bharath's character in his mission.
As per New Indian Express, the upcoming film will be shot in and around Chennai in two schedules. While Azhar (Kalaka Povadhu fams) and Mirchi Senthil have been roped in to play Bharath's friends, Chinni Jayanth will be seen playing the role of the lead actor's father.
Apart from them, Munnarivaan also features Karu Palaniappan and Singampuri as investigative officer and his assistant respectively.
Dhanaran is the music director of Munnarivaan while N Om and IJ Alen will look after the cinematography and editing, respectively. The film goes on floors from Thursday (25 February), reports Times Of India.
Last seen in the cop thriller Kalidas, Bharath also has the romantic entertainer Yaakkai Thiri in his kitty. He is also a part of the Bollywood film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai starring Salman Khan and Disha Paatni in lead roles.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Saaho helmer Sujeeth teams up with Zee Studios for untitled action-thriller
"While Saaho was an out-and-out action movie, this time, I'll play with the emotional angle in addition to the power-packed action sequences," says director Sujeeth
Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent
Although Hasyam sets out to invoke hasya rasa, it elicits a range of moods including, in my case, bewilderment at my lack of revulsion towards the oddballs in this story.
Radhe Shyam teaser: Prabhas, Pooja Hegde in this modern-day fairytale romance
Radhe Shyam is slated to release in theatres on 30 July in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.