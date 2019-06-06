Bharat: Salman Khan's period drama makes reference to Shah Rukh Khan; Twitterati laud the inclusion

Salman Khan's highly-anticipated film, Bharat, which released on the occasion of Eid (5 June), opened to one of the biggest openings of the actor's career. The movie is an official remake of South Korean film film Ode to My Father and shows Salman in the titular role who is on a journey to find his father. Traversing through several decades in his life's journey, Salman had to don several looks for Bharat.

However, to show this time progression in life, the makers have used various references of historical events. One of those historical events refer to the emergence of three 'superstars' in the early '90s – Shah Rukh Khan in the film industry, Sachin Tendulkar on the cricket field, and Dr Manmohan Singh as the finance minister of India, reports News18.

Referring to that period in time, to support Salman's dialogue, the video was accompanied by clips from Shah Rukh's film, Darr(1993), Sachin hitting a boundary, and Manmohan Singh at the parliament.

Twitterati lauded Salman for the inclusion of Shah Rukh's name and also for mentioning him as a superstar. While the two actors are not only contemporaries in the industry, they also share a lot of history, including a bromance, an ugly brawl, and a very recent reunion.

Here are some of the tweets praising Bharat's reference to Shah Rukh Khan:

#Bharat mein @iamsrk sir ko Superstar bolke tribute diya hai @BeingSalmanKhan Sir ne. ❤️ It's again proved that SRK is the Best Friend of SALMAN !! 🙏#BharatWithFamily #CelebrateEidWithBharat pic.twitter.com/H3xtWVTUiD — Sourav Srkian Das (@SrkianDas) June 5, 2019

Salman and Shah Rukh have shared the screen for films like Karan Arjun (1995) and later inKuch Kuch Hota Hai. Post their reunion, Shah Rukh did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight, while Salman returned the favour in Shah Rukh's Zero.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 19:05:11 IST

