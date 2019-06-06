Bharat: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's period drama leaked online by Tamilrockers a day after theatrical release

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bharat, the highly anticipated remake of South Korean film Ode to My Father that recorded one of the biggest openings of Salman's career, has been leaked online by notorious piracy website Tamilrockers, reports Indian Express.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film was released on the festive occasion of Eid (5 June). Despite releasing during the ongoing ICC Cricket World cup, the film managed to attract audience to the theaters. However, the box office collection is expected to witness a setback with the online leak of the film.

Tamilrockers has become infamous for leaking a slew of highly anticipated South Indian, Hollywood and Bollywood films within a day of their respective theatrical releases. Despite several complaints, ban and strict action by the court, the filmmakers have failed to fight the menace of piracy, particularly by Tamilrockers.

Bharat joins the list of major Bollywood releases like India's Most Wanted, Kalank, Gully Boy and Thugs of Hindostan, which were made available for illegal download and streaming.

In February, the Film Federation of India (FFI) had asked the government to tackle the problem of online piracy as it is a growing concern for the Indian film industries at large. The Madras High Court had even banned 12,000 websites to stop piracy.

Updated Date: Jun 06, 2019 14:31:37 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.