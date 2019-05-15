You are here:

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar says recreating Partition was 'most challenging part' of film's shoot

FP Staff

May 15, 2019 12:43:38 IST

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar on Wednesday (14 May) said filming Partition sequences in the Salman Khan-fronted film was the "most challenging part" of the shoot. Ali said the soul of the film lies in keeping the humanity intact in the middle of chaos during Partition 1947.

The film is a remake of 2014 Korean drama Ode To My Father. It will release on 5 June and will coincide with the 2019 Cricket World Cup, scheduled to take place from 30 May to 14 July.

Ali, who has previously worked with Salman in Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, also shared some photographs from the film sets with Jackie Shroff.

The film is touted to be the journey of a country and also a person, both of whom go by the name of Bharat. It features Salman, 53, in several looks, depicting the changing decades.

The makers have already unveiled the trailer and three songs from the film, including 'Aithey Aa', 'Slow Motionand 'Chashni'.

Produced by Atul Agnihotri, the film also features Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Sonali Kulkarni, and Tabu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

 

Updated Date: May 15, 2019 12:43:38 IST

