Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar denies claims of Salman Khan's film running into trouble with Ludhiana farmers

Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming film Bharat, which is currently being filmed in the Ballowal village of Ludhiana, reportedly ran into some trouble recently. Farmers from the Jodha village reportedly found it hard to gain access to their own farms, owing to the recreated Wagah Border sets in the fields.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Zafar denied these claims, saying, “Nothing of this sort has happened. These are just some rumours that have been floating. We have been shooting very peacefully here. The city and the people are supporting us and everyone is very happy. Such speculation is not to be trusted."

Nikhil Namit, one of the film's producers, echoed a similar sentiment and expressed his displeasure with such “fictitious reports.”

Bharat finds Zafar reuniting with his Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. It also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Jackie Shroff in supporting roles. The film is said to be an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War. Bharat is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 12:49 PM