Bharat Ane Nenu trailer: Mahesh Babu plays CM fighting corruption in Koratala Siva's upcoming political action-drama

The Journey of Bharat aka Bharat Ane Nenu's trailer is now out and it gives us a further glimpse into Mahesh Babu's grand summer release. The trailer was released last night amidst much fan fare during the Bharat Bahiranga Sabha, the audio release of the film.

As heard and seen in the oath and teaser released previously, Bharat Ane Nenu is a political drama with Bharat played by Mahesh as Chief Minister of Andhra. Not to forget, a charming and sleek one at that.

Now, the film evidently follows the journey of Mahesh, a young graduate, who later takes on the state and fights for his people, promising to reform corrupt politicians. And we are guessing, how he goes about doing this, is what most Telugu audience are looking forward to.

While the action drama is largely based on how Mahesh proves to be a leader rather than a politician, the latest trailer also shows us how he chooses an uncommon path to achieve the same. The actor is shown as the perfect statesman in between racy action sequences and subtle dialogue punches.

The Journey of Bharat apart from revealing Mahesh's simple yet daring 'CM' avatar, also introduces us to us - Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh among others from the cast. We see flashes of a romance between Mahesh and Kiara, who happens to make her Telugu debut with Bharat Ane Nenu. The trailer is dominated by Mahesh's philosophical dialogues, and also has Devi Sri Prasad's subtle background.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Bharat Ane Nenu is the second time, Siva and Mahesh come together for yet another film about the greater good of citizens. While their last outing, Srimanthudu was critically acclaimed for it's crux, fans are now eager to watch the plot twist in Bharat Ane Nenu.

The film produced by DVV Danayya is all set to release worldwide on 20 April.

Watch The Journey of Bharat trailer here:

Published Date: Apr 08, 2018 12:01 PM | Updated Date: Apr 08, 2018 12:01 PM