Bhaiyaji Superhit first look: Sunny Deol plays gangster in action comedy, film will hit theatres on 19 October

FP Staff

Jul,10 2018 11:43:19 IST

The first look of upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer Bhaiyaji Superhit was unveiled on 10 June. Following a series of delays, the film is now scheduled for a Dussehra release on 19 October.

The first look poster features Deol with a gun in each hand and Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade on either side. The film marks Deol's first double role and he will reportedly be playing a gangster who is aspiring to become an actor. On cue, Ameesha Patel is visible at the back under studio lights applying make-up. A stern-looking Preity Zinta is also seen in the poster and Sanjay Mishra, looms with a skull on his shoulder.

The action-comedy is directed by Neerraj Pathak, who has previously helmed the 2010 film Right Yaaa Wrong that featured Sunny Deol and Irrfan Khan.

Bhaiyaji Superhit will also see Zinta in a pivotal role after many years.

Patel will also make a comeback as a prominent character in the film. The Kaho Na Pyar Hai actress co-starred with Deol in the 2001 drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was a box-office hit.

Deol will also be appearing in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se with brother Bobby Deol and father Dharmendra. The film is scheduled to release on 31 August.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2018 12:08 PM

