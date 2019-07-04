Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani arrested, later released on bail for involvement in gambling racket

Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested in connection with a gambling racket, police said on 3 July (Wednesday).According to an official from Amboli police station, Dasani was arrested from his residence on Tuesday and he was produced before a local court.

After the proceeding, the court granted him bail. Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with the film Paayal in 1992.

Maharashtra: Himalaya Dasani, businessman and husband of actress Bhagyashree was arrested in connection with a gambling racket by Amboli police, yesterday. He was later released on bail. — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Bhagyashree also tweeted about the news of his arrest. She wrote that he was "persecuted for not relenting to blackmail", denying his involvement in the gambling racket.

Sadly, false implications also make news in our country.

Is anyone interested in the truth??

Persecuted for not relenting to "blackmail"...this is what really happened.

Media should not write to make headlines without confirming facts.

Saddened by this malice.#news #indianlaws — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) July 3, 2019

Earlier this year, their son Abhimanyu starred in his first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi. Directed by Vasan Bala, it opened the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2018.

