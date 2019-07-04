You are here:

Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani arrested, later released on bail for involvement in gambling racket

FP Staff

Jul 04, 2019 13:23:40 IST

Maine Pyar Kiya fame actor Bhagyashree's husband Himalaya Dasani has been arrested in connection with a gambling racket, police said on 3 July (Wednesday).According to an official from Amboli police station, Dasani was arrested from his residence on Tuesday and he was produced before a local court.

Bhagyashree with husband Himalaya Dasani. Image from Twitter

After the proceeding, the court granted him bail. Dasani is a producer and businessman, who had made his debut with the film Paayal in 1992.

Bhagyashree also tweeted about the news of his arrest. She wrote that he was "persecuted for not relenting to blackmail", denying his involvement in the gambling racket.

Earlier this year, their son Abhimanyu starred in his first film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota with Radhika Madan, Gulshan Devaiah, Mahesh Manjrekar and Jimit Trivedi. Directed by Vasan Bala, it opened the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2018.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

