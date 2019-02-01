Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! gets spin-off Happu, will feature Himani Shivpuri as matriarch of family

Popular television sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! is getting a spin-off titled Happu. The show will be based on one of the recurring characters of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, Happu Singh, and his family comprising his mother, wife and nine children. The show has been penned by Manoj Santoshi and Shashank Bali, the duo who wrote the original comedy series.

The new series will introduce Happu's mother, Katori, portrayed by Himani Shivpuri. Mumbai Mirror reports that Shivpuri's character is inspired by Surekha Sikhri's role in sleeper hit Badhaai Ho from last year.

In her interaction with the publication, Shivpuri explained that like Surekha's character in the Ayushmann Khurrana comedy, Katori is also the family's matriarch who would also stand up for her daughter-in-law when required, despite their constant banter.

Her character also interacts with her dead spouse, much like the father (Ashok Saraf) in Hum Paanch or Ratna Pathak Shah in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. "She even dresses like a married woman as her husband is too much in love with her to leave the house," Shivpuri explains to Mirror.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! premiered on &TV in 2015 and revolves around two neighbouring couples, the Mishras and the Tiwaris. It features Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre, Rohitash Gaud, Shilpa Shinde and Aasif Sheikh in lead roles.

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 15:08:22 IST