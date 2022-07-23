The exact reason behind his demise is yet to be known, however, reportedly he collapsed while playing cricket in his building in Dahisar, Binaiferr Kohli says I was like a mother to him.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passed away on Saturday morning when he was playing cricket. He played Malkhan on the show since the starting of show. The exact reason behind his demise is yet to be known, however, reportedly he collapsed while playing cricket in his building in Dahisar.

The actor has also worked in F.I.R in which he played the character of Constable Pappu. He was also a fitness freak person in real life.

This news came as a shock to not just fans but also for his colleagues from the industry and for the family. The team of the show has stated that "Deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and like our family. He will be deeply Missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay and Binaiferr Kohli. And the entire team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai."

Showrunner Binaiferr Kohli also said that there’s hearsay that the actor overexerted himself as he used to “over-exercise”. “I wasn’t aware of this otherwise I would have scolded him. They are saying that he exercised (in the morning), then he was coming (to the sets) and he stopped to play cricket. He hardly played, and blood came out of his nose or ear. I’m not sure. I haven’t asked much. I’m more bothered about his wife and child,” Kohli shares.

The late actor had tied the knot in 2019 and has an eighteen month old son. Talking about her bond with Bhan, Kohli continues, “He was sensitive. I was like a mother to him. If something happened he would come to me and I would tell him ‘Don’t worry, You shouldn’t be bothered’. He was my favourite and was with us since the last 17 years. I haven’t seen a better human being than him. So well brought up. I still cannot believe it. I’m still confused.”

