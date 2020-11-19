Bhaag Beanie Bhaag trailer: Swara Bhasker escapes mundane life to become a stand-up comic in Netflix show

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag also stars Varun Thakur, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, and Girish Kulkarni

The trailer of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag season one, with Swara Bhasker released today (19 November). The show follows the titular character, an aspiring stand-up comic in Mumbai.

Beanie Bhatnagar decides to escape her regular, boring life, with a long-term boyfriend, safe job and middle class family for a career in comedy. Varun Thakur plays her boyfriend turned — much to her dismay – fiancé.

Right in the middle of what seems like her engagement party, Beanie flees. She later expresses her desire to be a stand-up comic, which comes as a shock to her closed ones. She faces rejection onstage, but is told by Ravi Patel's character: "Real comics, they get right back up there!"

Dolly Singh, Mona Ambegaonkar, and Girish Kulkarni also make an appearance in the trailer.

Watch the trailer here

The storyline of Bhaag Beanie Bhaag seems similar to Amazon Prime Video's show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, where a bored housewife from '50s New York City discovers her knack for comedy and eventually pursues a career in it.

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag season 1 is her latest outing in the OTT domain. She has previously starred in It's Not That Simple, Rashbhari and Flesh. The show has been created by Neel Shah and Patel with episodes directed by Debbie Rao, Abi Varghese, and Ishaan Nair.



Netflix will premiere Bhaag Beanie Bhaag on 4 December.