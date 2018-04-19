Beyond The Clouds, Truth or Dare, Bharat Ane Nenu, Nanu Ki Jaanu: Know Your Releases

There's plenty of interesting, much anticipated films releasing this Friday, led by the Majid Majidi film Beyond The Clouds. Hollywood has two horror-thrillers sure to send a chill down your spine — Marrowbone and Truth or Dare. In Tollywood, the political thriller Bharat Ane Nenu starring Mahesh Babu and directed by Koratala Siva, hits theatres this week.

Beyond The Clouds

What's it about: Beyond The Clouds narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. The film celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop.

Who is in it: Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan, Gautam Ghose, GV Sharada and Tannishtha Chatterjee

Why it may work: Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's maiden India-set project Beyond The Clouds, features Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's younger brother Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, who will be making her film debut.

Marrowbone

What's it about: Four siblings seek refuge in an old home after the death of their mother, only to discover that the house has another, more sinister inhabitant.

Who is in it: George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, and Matthew Stagg

Why it may work: Marrowbone is the haunting directorial debut of Sergio G. Sánchez, screenwriter of The Orphanage and The Impossible.

Bharat Ane Nenu

What's it about: Bharat Ane Nenu finds Mahesh Babu take on the role of a revolutionary leader. The film will showcase the circumstances behind which Bharat takes over the key role of Chief Minister and how he brings about a change in the society.

Who is in it: Mahesh Babu, Kiara Advani, Prakash Raj and R Sarathkumar

Why it may work: The patriotic saga is in stark contrast to Mahesh Babu's 2017 release Spyder in which he played Shiva, an intelligence officer.

Nanu Ki Jaanu

What's it about: Nanu Ki Jaanu is a horror comedy, where a ghost falls in love with a crook.

Who is in it: Abhay Deol, Patralekha, Brijendra Kala and Manu Rishi

Why it may work: Last seen in 2016 hit comedy Happy Bhaag Jayegi, Abhay Deol will hope to impress audiences once again in this film directed by Faraz Haider and written by Manu Rishi Chadha.

High Jack

What's it about: High Jack revolves around a bunch of first-time hijackers, trying to hijack a plane. The first-timers along with the passengers accidentally get high, and that results in a series of very funny, whacky series of events.

Who is in it: Sumeet Vyas, Mantra Mugdh and Sonnalli Seygall

Why it may work: The stoner comedy marks the directorial debut of Akarsh Khurana in Bollywood and is also OTT video service Viu's first foray into films.

Truth or Dare

What's it about: A harmless game of “Truth or Dare” among friends turns deadly when someone-or something-begins to punish those who tell a lie-or refuse the dare.

Who is in it: Lucy Hale, Tyler Posey, Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, and Landon Liboiron

Why it may work: Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf) lead the cast in this horror film, directed by Jeff Wadlow (Kick-Ass 2).

With inputs from IANS

Updated Date: Apr 19, 2018 17:07 PM