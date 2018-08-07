Beyoncé's Vogue cover for September edition creates history by hiring its first black photographer

American Vogue recently launched its September cover featuring Beyoncé which is creating significant buzz. The organisation, in its 126-year history, hired its first black photographer to shoot the cover, reports the Independent.

The shoot which featured in Vogue coupled with a detailed interview, has been captured by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell. The report suggests that Mitchell's name was first pitched by Condé Nast’s creative director Raul Martinez after he saw Mitchell's work on Teen Vogue's digital cover which involved gun control activists. Beyoncé, hearing Mitchell's name, was immediately on-board for this first-time collaboration.

As per a report in The Business of Fashion, Tyler termed his experience working with Beyoncé as demanding but enriching. "[Knowles] really pushes you to the creative limit," he said. "A lot of the research was very cultural as well. How do we tie in references from the diaspora and what it means to be African American?" added Mitchell, talking about the extensive research which went behind the shoot. Beyoncé, in her interview with Clover Hope for Vogue also opened up about her experiences involved when she was researching on her ancestral connections to slavery.

The singer also shared anecdotes on her early instances when she was informed that her struggle to be on magazine covers would be considerable, as 'black people did not sell'. But the star continued on to say, "Clearly that has been proven a myth."

Vogue's September 2018 issue is available for preorder on 6 August on Amazon, and on newsstands nationwide on 21 August.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 13:17 PM