Beyonce, Jay-Z fans make 'Ape Shit Challenge' go viral; sales of white bed sheets skyrocket

Last week, when Jay-Z and Beyonce dropped a surprise joint album Everything Is Love, along with a new song video, they would not have imagined they would skyrocket the sales of white bed sheets. Trade insiders are yet to validate the claims of this Twitter user who claims so, given how viral the 'Ape Shit Challenge' has become on Twitter.

The #ApeShitChallenge is basically Twitter uses mimicking, or trying their level best to mimic, Beyonce who is seen, as Popbuzz describes, "is in beast mode serving scatty choreography in a white Stephane Rolland couture gown with the precision of an icon" at the Winged Victory of Samothrace in the Louvre, as Jay-Z looks on.

Twitter users got hold of bed sheets of their own and lost it. Here are some of the best attempts at, as well as cracks on, the 'Ape Shit Challenge':

Me tryna fold a fitted sheet pic.twitter.com/3ujoIZYG7Z — la'derrick (@khaleezy) June 17, 2018

Sales of white sheets about to skyrocket 😂 #APESHITCHALLENGE — Tiana Nicole (@tianaw96) June 21, 2018

I hope Beyonce don’t ever pretend to jump off a building! 10,000 folks will be dead in two hours.#apeshitchallenge — The G (@Terminator5050) June 23, 2018

enjoy this clip of me looking crazy doing the #APESHITCHALLENGE , no sheets were harmed in the making of this video. pic.twitter.com/yrtKr0hDLj — boss (@auntieyonce) June 22, 2018

