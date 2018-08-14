Beyoncé, Jay-Z dedicate Detroit concert to Aretha Franklin as legendary singer remains critical

Singers Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to legendary singer Aretha Franklin who is medically critical. During their On the Run II Tour, the couple took a moment out of their performance and gave a nod to Franklin, reports metro.co.uk.

The 'Love On The Top' star said: "We love you and thank you for all the beautiful music." The 76-year-old singer was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, and is now facing serious health problems.

DJ Khaled also paid tribute to the singer, asking his fans during his gig to "send some love to Aretha Franklin" before he played Respect, one of her popular songs.

Roland Martin, a journalist who frequently covers Franklin, broke the news of Franklin's health condition in a tweet which stated: "Many of you are asking me to confirm the health status of Aretha Franklin. Folks, I've known for several months. The Queen is surrounded by loved ones. That's all I will say for now."

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:43 PM