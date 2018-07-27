You are here:

Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo among top five in Instagram's 2018 rich list, Kylie Jenner aces race

FP Staff

Jul,27 2018 16:34:00 IST

In an Instagram rich list for 2018, Kylie Jenner, with 111 million followers to Selena Gomez's 139 million aced the list to become the highest earner from sponsored posts. Twitter

Kylie Jenner, with 111 million followers to Selena Gomez's 139 million, topped Instagram's rich list to become the highest earner from sponsored posts. Her earnings are valued to be $1 million. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also made it to the top 10 in the list. Twitter

Selena Gomez, the most followed personality of Instagram came in second with earnings from sponsored posts amounting to $800,00. She is followed by 139 million users.

Selena Gomez, the most followed personality of Instagram came in second with earnings from sponsored posts amounting to $800,00. She is followed by 139 million users.

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo, who recently moved from Real Madrid to the Italian club Juventus, came in third. With 133 million followers, he earns $750, 000. Twitter

Footballer Christiano Ronaldo, who recently moved from Real Madrid to the Italian club Juventus, came in third. With 133 million followers to Jenner's 111 million, he earns $750, 000. Twitter

Kim Kardashian followed with 113 million followers and an earning of $720,000. Twitter

Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian-West followed with 113 million followers and an earning of $720,000. Twitter

Singer Beyonce Knowles came in fifth with 115 million followers and sponsored posts worth $720,000. Twitter

Singer Beyonce Knowles, with 115 million followers, came in fifth and earns $720,000 from sponsored posts. Twitter

Updated Date: Jul 27, 2018 16:34 PM

tags: #Beyonce #BuzzPatrol #Christiano Ronaldo #Entertainment #Instagram Rich List 2018 #Kim Kardashian #Kylie Jenner #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Selena Gomez #Virat Kohli

also see

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

Kylie Jenner tops Instagram's rich list with posts value at $1 mn; Selena Gomez follows closely

On Suriya's 43rd birthday, a look at his iconic roles from Ghajini to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

On Suriya's 43rd birthday, a look at his iconic roles from Ghajini to Thaanaa Serndha Koottam

Kylie Jenner pierces five-month-old daughter Stormi's ears, Twitter stands divided on move

Kylie Jenner pierces five-month-old daughter Stormi's ears, Twitter stands divided on move