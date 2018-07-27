Beyonce, Christiano Ronaldo among top five in Instagram's 2018 rich list, Kylie Jenner aces race
Kylie Jenner, with 111 million followers to Selena Gomez's 139 million, topped Instagram's rich list to become the highest earner from sponsored posts. Her earnings are valued to be $1 million. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli also made it to the top 10 in the list. Twitter
Selena Gomez, the most followed personality of Instagram came in second with earnings from sponsored posts amounting to $800,00. She is followed by 139 million users.
Footballer Christiano Ronaldo, who recently moved from Real Madrid to the Italian club Juventus, came in third. With 133 million followers to Jenner's 111 million, he earns $750, 000. Twitter
Jenner's sister, Kim Kardashian-West followed with 113 million followers and an earning of $720,000. Twitter
Singer Beyonce Knowles, with 115 million followers, came in fifth and earns $720,000 from sponsored posts. Twitter
