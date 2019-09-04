You are here:

Between Two Ferns: The Movie trailer — Hollywood descends on Zach Galifianakis' set for laugh riot

FP Staff

Sep 04, 2019 10:44:40 IST

Zach Galifianakis has always been out of the ordinary. With his acerbic sense of humour and on-point sarcasm, Zach has created a milestone of sorts of creating a chat show which punches up to noted celebrities (mostly from Hollywood).

His Between Two Ferns took the concept of roast to every door, and audiences thoroughly enjoyed his chat show. Now, Netflix has managed to make a full-fledged film on it, and it seems hilarious. Jon Hamm, Matthew McConaughey, Brie Larson, Will Ferrell, Peter Dinklage, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd, Tiffany Haddish, and Keanu Reeves are among the noted personalities featuring in the film.

The trailer opens on a high with Zach trying to be his over-zealous self, and failing miserably to an extent that he almost drowns McConaughey in a flooded studio.

The film will be directed by Scott Aukerman, the co-creator of the original series, and will be produced by Aukerman, Galifianakis, and Caitlin Daley and Mike Farah for Funny Or Die. Galifianakis played Alan Garner in the popular comedy franchise The Hangover, which earned him the MTV Movie Award for the Best Comedic Performance. He was also prominently advertised in subsequent films that featured him in supporting roles, such as G-Force, Youth in Revolt, and Up in the Air.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie is scheduled to stream on Netflix from 20 September.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2019 11:01:34 IST

