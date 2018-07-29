Better Call Saul, Fear the Walking Dead and McMafia renewed by AMC for another season

Better Call Saul has been renewed for a fifth instalment. The announcement comes days ahead of the show's season four premiere on 6 August, Variety reported.

The Breaking Bad spin-off, fronted by Bob Odenkirk's Saul Goodman, also stars Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Giancarlo Esposito. The channel, AMC, has also renewed Fear the Walking Dead for season five.

The Walking Dead star Lennie James joined the sister series in its fourth season, along with Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman. Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo and Danay Garcia are set to reprise their roles.

McMafia, a British crime drama TV series, created by Hossein Amini and James Watkins, has been renewed for a second run. The show is inspired by Misha Glenny's bestselling book of the same name about the "franchising" of the mafia as it spread globally. It features James Norton, David Strathairn, Juliet Rylance and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, among others.

"In an environment where viewer choice is almost unlimited, the success of these shows is especially meaningful, with characters and stories that our viewers connect with and return to season after season," said David Madden, president of original programming for AMC, SundanceTV and AMC Studios.

"It's a privilege to continue collaborating with and sharing the vision of the talented creatives behind these series, and we're excited to start exploring the next chapter in the lives of these unique and complex characters," he added.

