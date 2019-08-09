You are here:

Best Movie Line Ever: Fans discuss iconic dialogues from films like The Godfather, Scarface, The Dark Knight

Social media can be as unpredictable as its interesting. On Friday, the social media platform saw a surge of traffic as people flocked on the site to post their best movie line ever.

Seminal works which include the likes of The Godfather, The Dark Knight, Scarface, and many more did the rounds on the platform.

Here are some of the best tweets

If you're good at something, never do it for free#BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/oNYHDPVAxp — Scarlet💫 (@Scarlet49560258) August 8, 2019

I always tell the truth, even when I lie! 🙌 Al Pacino, Scarface. #BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/s0hRAsGJ65 — Arvind Akshay (@God_Of_Pot) August 9, 2019

"A friend should always underestimate your virtues and an enemy overestimate your faults." ...#BestMovieLineEver Drop yours ♥️ pic.twitter.com/5OrTvUAvOS — Little_Pistachio_27 (@wajihsiddiqui91) August 9, 2019

#BestMovieLineEver " I think that I am familiar with the fact that you are going to ignore this particular problem until it swims up and bites you in the ass!" pic.twitter.com/MZ0Sh2ibqQ — Steve Chung (@SteveChung1968) August 9, 2019

#BestMovieLineEver We shoot fellers as need shooting... save fellers as need saving... and feed 'em as need feeding. pic.twitter.com/6a5AsiTRpL — SaNr (@SaNr10D) August 9, 2019

#BestMovieLineEver “Bury me in the ocean, with my ancestors that jumped from the ships, because they knew death was better than bondage.” pic.twitter.com/nB52t1mtQj — Bongani Gqweta (@BonganiGqweta) August 9, 2019

Fuckin'

What the fuck

Fuck

Who the fuck

FUCK this fuckin'

How did you two fuckin' fucks

FUCK!#BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/uBIXmONpYu — Plummo (@BigPlumbDog) August 9, 2019

#BestMovieLineEver The things you own end up owning you. pic.twitter.com/owyzALBU01 — NoHope (@hopesAmyth) August 9, 2019

"I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” - Luke Skywalker "Star Wars : Épisode VI - Return of the Jedi"#BestMovieLineEver pic.twitter.com/NkpgysjmMN — L'usurpateur (@FirstDeerKing) August 8, 2019

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 13:41:07 IST