Berlin Film Festival 2021 competition lineup includes Daniel Bruhl's directorial debut Next Door, Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman

The Competition lineup unveiled 15 titles including from filmmakers Celine Sciamma, Daniel Bruhl and Xavier Beauvois among others

The Berlin Film Festival on Thursday unveiled the titles that will compete in the 2021 Berlinale as well as the high-profile features screening out of competition in Berlin's Berlinale Specials section.

The Competition – all world premieres – includes titles from filmmakers including Celine Sciamma, Daniel Bruhl and Xavier Beauvois.

Celine Sciamma is following on from her Golden Globe-nominated Portrait Of A Lady On Fire with her next movie, Petite Maman. I'm Your Man, described as a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Sandra Hüller, from German filmmaker Maria Schrader (Emmy winner for Netflix's Unorthodox) is also slated to have their world premiere at the festival.

Next Door, the directorial debut of German actor Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War) will also debut at the competition in Berlin.

In total, five of the 15 titles have female directors or co-directors, in line with last year’s figure of six from 18, reports Deadline.

Among the Berlinale Special titles, of high-profile films screening outside competition, highlights include Azazel Jacobs's French Exit starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, Kevin Macdonald's real-life thriller The Mauritanian, Language Lessons by Natalie Morales, in which she co-stars alongside Mark Duplass, and Lina Roessler's comedy Best Sellers featuring Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Michael Caine.

Check out the list here

"Petite Maman" by Céline Sciamma. With Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse. The Competition selection of the #Berlinale 2021 pic.twitter.com/EMWjJZy6S9 — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 11, 2021

COMPETITION

Albatros (Drift Away) (France), dir. Xavier Beauvois

Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania / Luxemburg / Croatia / Czech Republic), dir. Radu Jude

Fabian - Going to the Dogs (Germany), dir. Dominik Graf

Ballad of a White Cow (Iran / France), dir. Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan), dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Mr Bachmann and His Class (Germany), dir. Maria Speth

I'm Your Man (Germany), dir. Maria Schrader

Introduction (Korea), dir. Hong Sangsoo

Memory Box (France / Lebanon / Canada / Qatar), dir. Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige

Next Door (Germany), Daniel Brühl

Petite Maman (France), dir. Céline Sciamma

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (Germany / Georgia), dir. Alexandre Koberidze

Forest - I See You Everywhere (Hungary), dir. Bence Fliegauf

Natural Light (Hungary / Latvia / France / Germany), dir. Dénes Nagy

A Cop Movie (Mexico), dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios

BERLINALE SPECIAL

Best Sellers (Canada / United Kingdom), dir. Lina Roessler

Courage (Germany), dir. Aliaksei Paluyan

French Exit (Canada / Ireland), dir. Azazel Jacobs

Je suis Karl (Germany / Czech Republic), dir. Christian Schwochow

Language Lessons (USA), dir. Natalie Morales

Limbo (Hong Kong / People’s Republic of China), dir.Cheang Soi

The Mauritanian (United Kingdom), dir. Kevin Macdonald

For Lucio (Italy), dir. Pietro Marcello

Tides (Germany / Switzerland), dir. Tim Fehlbaum

Tina (USA), dir.Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin

Who We Were (Germany) dir. Marc Bauder