Berlin Film Festival 2021 competition lineup includes Daniel Bruhl's directorial debut Next Door, Celine Sciamma's Petite Maman
The Berlin Film Festival on Thursday unveiled the titles that will compete in the 2021 Berlinale as well as the high-profile features screening out of competition in Berlin's Berlinale Specials section.
The Competition – all world premieres – includes titles from filmmakers including Celine Sciamma, Daniel Bruhl and Xavier Beauvois.
Celine Sciamma is following on from her Golden Globe-nominated Portrait Of A Lady On Fire with her next movie, Petite Maman. I'm Your Man, described as a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Sandra Hüller, from German filmmaker Maria Schrader (Emmy winner for Netflix's Unorthodox) is also slated to have their world premiere at the festival.
Next Door, the directorial debut of German actor Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War) will also debut at the competition in Berlin.
In total, five of the 15 titles have female directors or co-directors, in line with last year’s figure of six from 18, reports Deadline.
Among the Berlinale Special titles, of high-profile films screening outside competition, highlights include Azazel Jacobs's French Exit starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges, Kevin Macdonald's real-life thriller The Mauritanian, Language Lessons by Natalie Morales, in which she co-stars alongside Mark Duplass, and Lina Roessler's comedy Best Sellers featuring Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, and Michael Caine.
"Petite Maman" by Céline Sciamma. With Joséphine Sanz, Gabrielle Sanz, Nina Meurisse.
COMPETITION
Albatros (Drift Away) (France), dir. Xavier Beauvois
Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn (Romania / Luxemburg / Croatia / Czech Republic), dir. Radu Jude
Fabian - Going to the Dogs (Germany), dir. Dominik Graf
Ballad of a White Cow (Iran / France), dir. Behtash Sanaeeha, Maryam Moghaddam
Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan), dir. Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Mr Bachmann and His Class (Germany), dir. Maria Speth
I'm Your Man (Germany), dir. Maria Schrader
Introduction (Korea), dir. Hong Sangsoo
Memory Box (France / Lebanon / Canada / Qatar), dir. Joana Hadjithomas, Khalil Joreige
Next Door (Germany), Daniel Brühl
Petite Maman (France), dir. Céline Sciamma
What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (Germany / Georgia), dir. Alexandre Koberidze
Forest - I See You Everywhere (Hungary), dir. Bence Fliegauf
Natural Light (Hungary / Latvia / France / Germany), dir. Dénes Nagy
A Cop Movie (Mexico), dir. Alonso Ruizpalacios
BERLINALE SPECIAL
Best Sellers (Canada / United Kingdom), dir. Lina Roessler
Courage (Germany), dir. Aliaksei Paluyan
French Exit (Canada / Ireland), dir. Azazel Jacobs
Je suis Karl (Germany / Czech Republic), dir. Christian Schwochow
Language Lessons (USA), dir. Natalie Morales
Limbo (Hong Kong / People’s Republic of China), dir.Cheang Soi
The Mauritanian (United Kingdom), dir. Kevin Macdonald
For Lucio (Italy), dir. Pietro Marcello
Tides (Germany / Switzerland), dir. Tim Fehlbaum
Tina (USA), dir.Dan Lindsay, T. J. Martin
Who We Were (Germany) dir. Marc Bauder
