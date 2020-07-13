Entertainment

Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies aged 27; mother Lisa Marie says she's 'heartbroken'

Benjamin Keough was reportedly found in Calabasas near Los Angeles with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Associated Press July 13, 2020 11:19:41 IST
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies aged 27; mother Lisa Marie says she's 'heartbroken'

Benjamin Keough, son of Lisa Marie Presley has died. He was 27.

Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement Sunday to The Associated Press that she was “heartbroken” after learning about the death of her son Benjamin Keough. He is the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reports that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday in Calabasas, California.

Benjamin Keough grandson of Elvis Presley dies aged 27 mother Lisa Marie says shes heartbroken

In this Jan. 8, 2010, file photo, Priscilla Presley, second from left, her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, second from right, and Lisa Marie's children, Riley Keough, left, and Benjamin Keough, right, take part in a ceremony in Memphis, Tenn., commemorating Elvis Presley's 75th birthday |(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

“She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley,” Widynowski said in the statement. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Presley had Keough and actress Riley Keough, 31, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twins from another marriage.

Nancy Sinatra tweeted her condolences to Presley, writing, “I have known you since before your mama gave birth to you, never dreaming you would have pain like this in your life. I’m so very sorry.”

Updated Date: July 13, 2020 11:19:41 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Coronavirus Outbreak: Robert De Niro's lawyer says actor is undergoing financial strain because of pandemic
Entertainment

Coronavirus Outbreak: Robert De Niro's lawyer says actor is undergoing financial strain because of pandemic

Robert De Niro's lawyer said the coronavirus pandemic has limited or halted business for the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, where the actor has stakes.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Michael Bay's pandemic-themed thriller Songbird becomes first film to shoot in LA post-lockdown
Entertainment

Coronavirus Outbreak: Michael Bay's pandemic-themed thriller Songbird becomes first film to shoot in LA post-lockdown

"We worked out the safety issues months ago," Michael Bay said about tackling the coronavirus outbreak on his set

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's Bellbottom becomes first Hindi film to commence shooting post lockdown
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor's Bellbottom becomes first Hindi film to commence shooting post lockdown

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bellbottom is scheduled to go on floors in August in the UK, said a press release.