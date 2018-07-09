Bengali television actor Joy Mukherjee arrested for threatening Mone Pore Ajo Sei Din co-star Sayantika Banerjee

A Kolkata television actor has been arrested for allegedly threatening an actress by stopping her car in the middle of the road, the police said on Sunday.

Sanjay Mukherjee, also known as Joy Mukherjee was arrested by police on 7 July after Bengali actress Sayantika Banerjee lodged an FIR at the Tollygunge police station, reports NDTV. She alleged that Mukherjee threatened her by stopping her car in the middle of the road. Additionally, there is a charge on Mukherjee of assaulting Sayantika's assistant, the police said.

As per Sayantika's complaint, Joy overtook her car and blocked the road on 6 July afternoon. She was then heading towards Southern Avenue.

The actor then got down and walked towards her vehicle to forcibly open the door. He was not able to open it but the force damaged the door handle, the police said quoting the actresses' complaint.

After this, Sayantika's assistant stepped out to pacify Mukherjee and was hit by the actor. It was only due to the intervention of passers-by that Joy was brought under control and Sayantika managed to leave the spot, adds the NDTV report.

Later the same evening, she lodged a complaint with the Tollygunge police station with regard to this incident.

The Hindu reports, Joy has been booked under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We are collecting evidence and going through the CCTV footages,” the police officer said.

Sayantika and Joy paired in Bengali films like Target and Shooter and television show named Mone Pore Ajo Sei Din.

