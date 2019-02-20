Bengali singer and music composer Pratik Choudhury passes away aged 55 due to cardiac arrest

Kolkata: Bengali singer Pratik Choudhury died at a city hospital on 19 February evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at his office, family members said.

A popular name in contemporary Bengali music, he was a playback singer in several acclaimed films, including Patalghar and Ek Je Achhe Kanya.

Condoling his demise, singer Paroma Banerjee said, "It is unbelievable. We had met at a music show just two or three days back." She also said Choudhury was scheduled to take part in a music video shoot with her and some other Bengali singers on Wednesday. "May be we will shoot a video in his tribute soon. We are all in a state of shock right now."

Pratik began his career in the Bengali industry as a composer of advertising jingles. He has composed several popular jingles including Cookme, Tata Steel and Khadim. The singer's last album, Banglar Neere was released two years ago.

He had recently lent his voice to Aniket Chattopadhyay's directorial Hobuchandra Raja Gobuchandra Mantri, in a song composed by Kabir Suman.

In an interaction with Indian Express Bangla, Chattopadhyay expressed his shock at the news." Only 10 days ago I recorded seven short songs with Pratik, for which the song mixing is still underway. He has also sung for my upcoming film, Shankar Mudi."

Choudhury, 55, is survived by wife and a son. The singer has earlier suffered from cardiac arrest, the same report states.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 20, 2019 09:51:23 IST