Bengali film actress Payel Chakraborty found dead in Siliguri hotel; police suspect suicide

Payel Chakraborty, an aspiring Bengali film actress, was found dead at a hotel in Siliguri on 5 September, reports the Times of India. The police have already begun their preliminary investigation and are suspecting suicide.

Chakraborty, who hails from South Kolkata, had checked into a hotel near Siliguri Church Road (in North Bengal) on the night of 4 September. The hotel authorities claim that the actress had a shoot scheduled on Wednesday morning, for which she was to leave for Gangtok. However, the actress did not leave her room the next day, which was locked from inside ever since she arrived at the hotel.

After repeated knocks on Chakraborty's room, the actress did not reply. That is when the authorities decided to call the police. On their arrival, the police found her body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Chakraborty was to play a pivotal role in the upcoming drama Kelo, directed by Shankar Roy. She had also briefly featured in the 2017 drama Cockpit.

The actress was also a frequent presence in the Bengali serials, which includes noted names like Ek masher Sahitya, Chokher Tara Tui and Goenda Ginni.

The report adds that Charaborty had recently undergone a divorce and is survived by her parents and a son. She had also been under considerable mental duress in the recent past.

