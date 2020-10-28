Bengali actress Aparajita Adhya, family test positive for coronavirus, remain in isolation

Aparajita Adhya has cancelled her cookery show shooting schedule till 3 November and will be in isolation at her home.

Renowned Bengali film and television actress Aparajita Adhya tested positive for COVID-19. Some of the members of the actress' family have also been infected with the coronavirus.

According to a report by Asianet Newsable, Aparajita had a fever a few days ago and she also showed symptoms of coronavirus following which she decided to undergo the COVID-19 test.

Soon after the reports came positive, she went in complete home isolation abiding by the advice of her doctors. The actress health is said to be stable.

According to The Times of India, she has been hosting a Bengali cookery show Rannabanna. She was avoiding shooting due to the outbreak of COVID-19 but the makers cajoled her after which she agreed.

She is also seen in the comedy show Hasiwala and Company.

In an interaction with Anandabazaar, the actor revealed that she is okay now. According to the actor, her haemoglobin had seen a dip a few days back. She did not have any fever and initially did not even understand that she had corona. The actress, however, added that she is better now and her mother-in-law, who too had been infected, is doing better as well.

Aparajita Adhya, however, is not the only Tollywood celebrity to have been tested positive for COVID-19. Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee is still hospitalised due to coronavirus. Koyel Mallick, Nispal Singh, Ranjit Mallick, and Raj Chakraborty have all been infected with the coronavirus.