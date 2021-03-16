Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta tests positive for coronavirus, says she is quarantining in Singapore

Rituparna Sengupta took to social media and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by authorities.

Actor Rituparna Sengupta on Tuesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under quarantine at a recovery centre in Singapore.

The 50-year-old actor took to social media and said she is asymptomatic and is following the necessary protocols listed by the authorities.

"I am currently in Singapore and have quarantined myself at recovery centre," she wrote.

The Praktan actor — one of the most successful names in the Bengali film industry — also thanked her fans for their continued support and concern.

"I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe," she added.

Here is her post

I request all of you to stay calm and safe. My family and staff are all safe.Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻@SMtaurean — Rituparna Sengupta (@RituparnaSpeaks) March 15, 2021

Earlier this year, it was announced that Sengupta would star opposite actor Chandan Roy Sanyal in upcoming film Salt. The movie is scheduled to go on floors soon.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)