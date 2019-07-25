You are here:

Bengali actor Kaushik Sen says he received death threat after open letter to PM Modi on hate crime

Press Trust of India

Jul 25, 2019 12:22:58 IST

New Delhi: Actor Kaushik Sen, who is one of the signatories of the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of mob violence, said on Thursday that he has received a threat call.

Police have been informed about it and the phone number has been forwarded to them, he said.

"Yesterday I received a call from an unknown number, where I was threatened of dire consequences if I don't stop raising my voice against lynchings and intolerance. I was told that I would be killed if I don't mend my ways," Sen told PTI.

A senior police officer said the matter was being looked into.

Kaushik Sen. Image from Twitter

"To be honest, I am not bothered about such calls. I have also informed other signatories about the call and forwarded them the number," Sen said.

A group of 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers, authors, and actors, wrote to the prime minister on Tuesday, expressing concern over the recent instances of mob violence and lynching in the country.

The signatories also said that they regretted that "Jai Shri Ram" has been reduced to a "provocative war cry that leads to law and order problems, and lynchings take place in its name".

A group of 49 celebrities, in a letter to PM Modi, expressed concern at the number of "tragic events" unfolding in the country, saying that 'Jai Shri Ram' has become a "provocative war cry" with many lynchings taking place in its name.

The 23 July letter, which stressed that there is "no democracy without dissent", was signed by 49 celebrities from various fields, including filmmakers Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Aparna Sen as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal, historian Ramchandra Guha and sociologist Ashis Nandy.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 12:24:05 IST

tags: Adoor Gopalakrishnan , Aparna Sen , Bengali actor , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hate crime , Kaushik Sen , Mob lynching , Narendra Modi , Open Letter , Ramchandra Guha , Shubha Mudgal

