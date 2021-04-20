Bengali actor Jeet tests positive for coronavirus, says he's under home quarantine

Jeet announced his coronavirus diagnosis on Twitter, urging everyone who has come in contact with him in the recent past to get tested.

Bengali filmstar Jeet has tested positive for the COVID-19 and has been advised home isolation, a state health department official said on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old actor tested positive for the contagion on Monday, the official said.

The actor himself in a tweet said that he has been infected by coronavirus and urged those who had come in contact with him to take the required test for the disease.

"I wish to inform everyone that I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have isolated myself at home and am following my health consultant's advice. Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, I would sincerely request (them) to get themselves tested and take care. See you soon," Jeet tweeted.

I wish to inform everyone that I have tested COVID-19 positive. I have isolated myself at home and following my health consultants advice.

Those who have come in contact with me in the last few days would sincerely request to get themselves tested and takecare. See you soon 🙏 — Jeet (@jeet30) April 20, 2021

West Bengal registered 8,426 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 20 April, taking its overall count of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 6,68,353. The state’s toll rose by 38 to 10,606.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

