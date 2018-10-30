Benedict Cumberbatch's upcoming animated film The Grinch to release in India on 8 November

Benedict Cumberbatch's The Grinch will release in India on 8 November, a day after Diwali.

Illumination and Universal's animated feature is based on Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday classic. The original children's book tells the tale of the titular grouch who plots to ruin Christmas for the residents of his neighbouring village of Who-ville.

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yorrow Cheney, the film will be released in India by Universal Pictures International India, read a statement.

Cumberbatch has voiced the iconic character of Grinch. Actors Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely and Angela Lansbury are amongst the others who have lent their voice for the film. It is produced by Chris Meledandri and Janet Healy.

The Grinch tells the story of a cynical grump who lived a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with his loyal dog, Max. Each year at Christmas his neighbours in Who-ville disrupt his tranquil solitude with their increasingly bigger, brighter and louder celebrations.

When the Whos declare they are going to make Christmas three times bigger this year, the Grinch realises there is only one way for him to gain some peace and quiet: he must steal Christmas. Grinch then goes on a mission to steal Christmas.

