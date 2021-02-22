Benedict Cumberbatch's spy drama The Courier to release in India on 19 March
The Courier stars Benedict Cumberbatch as real-life amateur spy Greville Wynne.
Benedict Cumberbatch, Rachel Brosnahan-starrer The Courier, directed by Domini Cooke, finally gets a release date in India. The Courier will hit theatres in the UK and US on 19 March. The film is releasing in India on the same day.
It is based on a true story about a British businessman Greville Wynne (played by Benedict Cumberbatch), who was tasked by US and British external intelligence agencies, CIA and MI6, to deliver Soviet secrets for a spy mission due to his frequent travels to Eastern Europe.
PVR Pictures has acquired the rights to release the Hollywood film in India.
Check out the announcement here
In the midst of the Cold War, Greville Wynne, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will do what it takes to keep the peace, even if it means putting his life on the line for the cause.
The Courier, coming soon to a cinema near you.#TheCourier #TheCourierMovie #BenedictCumberbatch pic.twitter.com/dG76N6mUOa
— PVR Pictures (@PicturesPVR) February 22, 2021
The Courier premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year under the name Ironbark, reports Entertainment Weekly.
Meanwhile, PVR Cinemas had recently shared their 2021 film slate in theatres through its pan-India distribution network. In a statement, PVR Pictures, the film entertainment arm of PVR Limited, said the slate has been created as a "strategic response" to the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the slate includes this year's top award contenders such as The Father, Minari and The Mauritanian, other titles include Judi Dench-led war-drama Six Minutes to Midnight, Mila Kunis-starrer Breaking News in Yuba County, fantasy-thriller Voyagers, Johnny Depp starrer Minamata and Green Knight featuring Dev Patel.
