Benedict Cumberbatch to play Satan in BBC series Good Omens, reveals author Neil Gaiman

Author Neil Gaiman has revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch has joined Good Omens as Satan, reports Variety. Gaiman added that Cumberbatch's version of Satan would be “a giant, animated" and would appear to be "400 foot high". The actor will make an appearance in the sixth episode of the series, which is set to air on 31 May.

Frances McDormand is also reportedly part of the series as the voice of God. Few cameos on the show include those of Jack Whitehall, Michael McKean, Miranda Richardson, Jon Hamm, and Nick Offerman.

The series adapts from Gaiman's novel with Terry Pratchett. It is set against a backdrop of a 2018 apocalyptic world where humans await as well as prepare for the final judgement. The twist in the narrative is introduced by Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley's (David Tennant) characters who are unable to locate the Antichrist and are seemingly indifferent to the world ending.

Good Omens, Gaiman's first novel with Pratchett, was to be adapted for cinema by Terry Gilliam. Good Omens is co-produced by BBC Studios with Narrativia and the Blank Corporation and in association with BBC Worldwide for Amazon Prime Video and the BBC. Gaiman and Chris Sussman serve as executive producers.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 11:40:17 IST