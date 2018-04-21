You are here:

Benedict Cumberbatch says Sachin Tendulkar will 'do quite well' as Marvel superhero Doctor Strange

British star Benedict Cumberbatch says Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar will fit the role as superhero Doctor Strange quite well.

The actor, who was seen playing the Marvel superhero in the 2016 movie of the same name, spoke about it when he met former Australian cricket sensation Brett Lee during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour in Singapore. It will be aired on the Star Sports Network as part of Kent Cricket Live, read a statement to IANS.

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War is set to release in India on 27 April.

When quizzed on cricket, Cumberbatch said, "Graham Gooch was my hero when growing up. I loved playing cricket and because I was a wicket keeper, I had my eye on Jack Russell."

Lee asked Cumberbatch for his views on who would best fit the role of Doctor Strange.

He said, "Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary."

Benedict Cumberbatch's character of Doctor Strange is a wizard and holds in his possession the Time Stone, one of the Infinity Stones that the villain Thanos is after. Doctor Strange will also be seen in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

The interview will be aired on 22 April.

Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 13:34 PM