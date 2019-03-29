You are here:

Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Richard Madden join Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917

Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth and Richard Madden have joined Sam Mendes' World War I drama 1917. The film also features Mark Strong and Andrew Scott, reported Variety.

DreamWorks Pictures and Universal Pictures announced Thursday that the film will start shooting on 1 April in England and Scotland.

The film follows two young British soldiers, previously announced as being played by George MacKay (of Captain Fantastic) and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), on a single day at the peak of World War I.

Mendes penned the script with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and will also produce the film. Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners is producing 1917 through its DreamWorks Pictures brand.

Daniel Mays, Adrian Scarborough, Jamie Parker, Nabhaan Rizwan and Claire Duburcq have also been cast.

1917 marks a reunion for Mendes and DreamWorks. The British director won an Oscar for his first feature, 1999's American Beauty and also directed Road to Perdition and Revolutionary Road for DreamWorks.

Mendes also helmed Jarhead, Away We Go, and the last two James Bond movies, 2012's Skyfall and 2015's Spectre.

His career in theatre has also been quite prolific with stage musicals such as Cabaret, Oliver!, Company, Gypsy and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Mendes directed The Lehman Trilogy earlier in 2018 which featured Simon Russell Beale, Ben Miles, and Adam Godley.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Mar 29, 2019 17:01:43 IST