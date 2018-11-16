You are here:

Ben is Back, Julia Roberts, Lucas Hedges' drug addiction drama, to release in India on 7 December

Indo-Asian News Service

November 16, 2018 16:27:08 IST

Julia Roberts-starrer Ben Is Back, in which she plays a mother to a drug addict son, will hit the screens in India on 7 December.

Julia Roberts and Lucas Hedges in Ben is Back. Image via Twitter

The Peter Hedges directorial features the Pretty Woman star as a mother fighting to keep her son off drugs when he unexpectedly comes home on Christmas Eve.

Ben Is Back will be released in India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

The film also stars Lucan Hedges, Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton apart from Roberts.

It is about how 19-year-old Ben Burns unexpectedly returns to his family's suburban home on Christmas Eve. Ben's mom, Holly, is relieved and welcoming but wary of her son's drug addiction. Over a turbulent 24 hours, new truths are revealed, and a mother's undying love gets put to the test as Holly does everything in her power to keep Ben clean.

