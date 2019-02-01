Ben Affleck doffs hat to new Batman; Tripling season 2 to begin in March: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Ben Affleck expresses excitement on Matt Reeves' vision of the new Batman

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

Matt Reeves came on-board the Batman crew in 2017 when he took the directorial reins from Ben Affleck who was adapting the feature from a script he wrote with DC’s Geoff Johns. Now that Reeves plans to release the new batman film on 25 June, 2021, Affleck expressed doffed his hat to the new venture.

Tripling season 2 to begin in March

TVF's web series Tripling took the internet by storm when the story of three estranged siblings rediscover themselves, connected with millions online. A much-awaited return, the second season will be back in march this year.

Karanvir Bohra thanks Sushma Swaraj for his temporary passport

I have no words to thank the @IndEmbMoscow 4 helping me get a brand new temporary passport and a visa.celebrity or no celebrity, i know one thing for sure, we Indians are in very safe hands when we travel abroad... thanks to @SushmaSwaraj and the #IndianEmbassy for their help — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) January 30, 2019

Karanvir was recently detained in Moscow on Wednesday due to issues related to passport damage. The actor shared the news online and soon enough help was on its way. Within hours he had a temporary new passport which allowed him entry into Russia to complete the event he had come for. The actor was more than happy to show his gratitude to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the prompt aid.

YouTube-er Sahil Khattar joins cast of 83: The Film

Well-known YouTuber Sahil Khattar to enact the part of cricketer #SyedKirmani in #83TheFilm... Stars Ranveer Singh as #KapilDev... Directed by Kabir Khan... Presented by Reliance Entertainment... Produced by Madhu Mantena, Vishnu Induri and Kabir Khan... #CastOf83 #Relive83 pic.twitter.com/84LghWAEtI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

Popular YouTube-er Sahil Khattar will now enact the part of cricketer Syed Kirmani in 83:The Film. It also features Ranveer Singh who essays the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev.

