You are here:

Ben Affleck, Anne Hathaway to star in Netflix adaptation of Joan Didion's The Last Thing He Wanted

Los Angeles: Justice League actor Ben Affleck will co-star with Anne Hathaway in Netflix's The Last Thing He Wanted, the big-screen adaptation of Joan Didion's book.

Author Joan Didion, is better known for her award-winning autobiographical work including The Year of Magical Thinking and The White Album.

Mudbound director Dee Rees has been roped in to helm the project and she, along with Marco Villalobos, has adapted the script from Didion's 1996 political thriller, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The film's cast also includes Toby Jones, Rosie Perez, Edi Gathegi, Willem Dafoe and Mel Rodriguez, the streaming giant said in a statement.

The story follows hardscrabble journalist Elena McMahon (Hathaway) who finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran Contra Affair's arms for drugs plot reaches its tipping point.

Rees will also produce alongside Cassian Elwes. The two earlier worked together on Mudbound. Jamin O'Brien, Wayne Godfrey, Robert Jones, Mark Lane and James Harris will executive produce the film.

The Last Thing He Wanted is currently filming in Puerto Rico, reports ComingSoon.net. The film will mark Affleck's second collaboration with Netflix. He will next be seen opposite Charlie Hunnam and Oscar Isaac in the streaming giant's Triple Frontier.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2018 16:27 PM