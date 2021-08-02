Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom will be the first major Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after the second wave of coronavirus.

With the pandemic restrictions starting to ease in India and different parts of the world, the entertainment industry has started to roll out new films and TV shows.

Here is a round-up of new updates:

Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to release in 2D and 3D formats on 19 August

Akshay Kumar's espionage thriller Bellbottom, which is set to release theatrically on 19 August, will be screened in both 2D and 3D formats, according to a press release. Bellbottom will be the first major Hindi film to release in Indian theatres after the second wave of coronavirus .

The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari from a script by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, Bellbottom is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Vijay Sethupathi to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Amazon Prime Video series

Vijay Sethupathi has joined Shahid Kapoor on the upcoming thriller drama series directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the filmmaker duo confirmed on Sunday. Raj and DK later shared a picture with Sethupathi from the set of the Amazon Prime Video show, also starring Raashii Khanna.

Billed as a quirky drama thriller, the show has been created and written by Raj and DK, best known for The Family Man, also an Amazon series. It is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal.

Tom Hanks boards Wes Anderson's next feature film

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has joined the cast of celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson's next movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 65-year-old actor will have a minor role in the movie.

Hanks joins Anderson's frequent collaborators Adrien Brody, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton in the project, which the filmmaker is writing and directing.

Though the details of the plot haven't been revealed, the new movie will be shot in Spain.

Anderson is best known directing critically-acclaimed features such as The Royal Tenenbaums, Moonrise Kingdom, The Darjeeling Limited and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan meets J-K Lt Governor

Aamir Khan on Saturday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed about making the Union territory a "favourite" film shooting destination.

Khan called on the lieutenant governor (L-G) at the Raj Bhavan here.

"Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination," the L-G tweeted.

The actor is currently in the Valley and he visited the Amar Singh college here on Thursday most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming flick Laal Singh Chadha.

Khan recently wrapped up shooting in Ladakh.

Mrunal Thakur to make her Telugu debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan

Mrunal Thakur on Sunday announced she is set to make her debut in Telugu cinema opposite South superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Produced by Swapna Cinema, the film is being directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. It will be presented by Vyjayanthi Films.

The actor, who has featured in Hindi films like Super 30 and Batla House, was recently seen in Farhan Akhtar-headlined sports-drama Toofaan. She has also starred in Marathi movies Vitti Dandu and Surajya.

The film, with music by Vishal Chandrasekhar, was announced on Salmaan's 35th birthday on 28 July.

Malayalam star Salmaan, who plays Lieutenant Ram in the upcoming Telugu movie, made his Hindi film debut with 2018 drama Karwaan. He was later seen opposite Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in the 2019 comedy The Zoya Factor.

(With inputs from agencies)