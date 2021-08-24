Currently, the five-day box office collection of Bell Bottom stands at Rs 14.55 crore.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom opened to positive reviews from critics and audience. The film was released amid COVID-19 restrictions in many states and is performing below expectations.

Despite festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Onam, the espionage thriller failed to witness a big growth at the ticket windows.

After the weekend, the drop on Monday is expected quite normal but the collections of Bell Bottom were surprisingly low from what the distributors had expected. According to Bollywood Life, the film collected around Rs 1.80 crore domestically.

Currently, the movie stands with a grand total of Rs 14.55 crore in the five-day total collection. Reports also suggest that there are chances of Bell bottom managing to withstand business if further relaxations are made across the country as collections might inch closer to Rs 45 crore.

Below is the day-wise box-office collection of Bell Bottom across national multiplex chains, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Day 1: In PVR the movie collected Rs 59 lakhs, while in INOX, the film gathered Rs 41 lakhs, and in Cinepolis it assembled Rs 33 lakhs. So, in total, it is Rs 1.40 crore.

Day 2: In PVR, the movie increased to Rs. 71 lakhs, while in INOX, it rose to Rs 45 lakhs and in Cinepolis, it hit the bar to Rs 35 lakhs. So, in total, the spy thriller collected Rs 1.51 crore.

Day 4: Coming to the fourth day, in PVR, the movie collected Rs 1.12 crore, while in INOX it dropped to Rs 73 lakhs compared to the previous day, and in Cinepolis, it rose to Rs 48 lakhs when compared to the following day. So, in total, the movie grossed Rs 2.28 crore on that day.

Day 5: Finally, coming to the last day, Bell Bottom collected Rs 43 lakhs in PVR, then in INOX, it collected Rs 31 lakhs, and in Cinepolis gathered Rs 21 lakhs. So, on the fifth day, the movie made a total of Rs 95 lakhs.

Bell Bottom is written by Aseem Arora and Pervez Shaikhand. The movie also features Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Adil Hussain in pivotal roles. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it is produced under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.